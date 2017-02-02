IBPS CWE RRB V officer scale I, II and III score card released

IBPS RBB scores 2016: Check scores of candidates who have to appear for the interview round IBPS RBB scores 2016: Check scores of candidates who have to appear for the interview round

IBPS RRB scores 2016: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score cards for RRB CWE officer scale I and II (GBO). The Institute conducted the written exam in November and December. There are 5539 posts for officer scale 1.

The scores will remain available till February 28. The candidates shortlisted for the interview round can check the results by following the steps written below:

Steps to check IBPS RRB CWE V score 2016

Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the check score card link link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

You will be directed to a new page.

Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Your scores will be available when you click on “Login”

The interviews will be coordinated by nodal Regional Rural Bank (RRB) with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority. For Office Assistants (Multipurpose), the final allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the Online main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs

