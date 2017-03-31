IBPS CWE Clerk V Main exam 2016 results to be declared today

IBPS CWE Clerk result 2016: To view result, keep your registration number handy IBPS CWE Clerk result 2016: To view result, keep your registration number handy

IBPS clerk results: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the provisional allotment of reserve list by late evening today. The Common Recruitment Process (CWE) Clerk V recruitment main exam 2016 was held in December and January.

The candidates can check the results on the official website at ibps.in

Steps to check IBPS CWE Clerk V results:

– Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

– On the homepage, click on the check IBPS CWE Clerk V results link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

– You will be directed to a new page.

– Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

– Your results will be available when you click on “Login”.

The marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for the interview and also for final merit listing. The interview of the successful candidate will be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the nodal bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS.

The interviews will be conducted at select centres and the call letter will have information regarding it.

