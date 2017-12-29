IBPS Clerk prelims result declared at ibps.in, check exam pattern and scheme for mains

IBPS Clerk results 2017 is available at ibps.in IBPS Clerk results 2017 is available at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk: The result of clerk preliminary examination has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), today, on the official website – ibps.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website itself. The exam was conducted for clerical cadre recruitment on December 2, 3, 9 and 10. Through the recruitment, total 7,833 vacancies would be filled. Those who have cleared the prelims will now appear for the main examination.

The preliminary exam was computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks were asked. The duration of the same was one hour.

Read | IBPS Clerk results 2017 declared at ibps.in

The participating banks are: Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank. Read | IBPS Clerk results 2017 updates

IBPS Clerk main examination paper pattern

The paper will be divided into the following four sections:

— General/financial awareness (50 marks): 50 questions

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Reasoning ability and computer aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

— Quantitative aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

Total marks: 200

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate leaves a question unanswered no penalty for that question will be charged.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd