‘I want to be a good human being’: CBSE Class 10 topper from Kochi

Sreelakshmi (left) said she only wanted to score good marks and therefore never expected such a ‘big victory’. Sreelakshmi (left) said she only wanted to score good marks and therefore never expected such a ‘big victory’.

The family of G Sreelakshmi in Kochi had only one prayer: she should be the academic topper in the CBSE Class 10 examination in her school. But when the results came on Tuesday afternoon, the family couldn’t believe it when they learnt that not only did she top her school, she also became the national-level topper in the examination along with three other students. Her marks: 499/500, she missed out one mark in Mathematics.

“Whatever they taught in school, I would go home and study it that day itself. Teachers would tell me that if I procrastinate, it would become a big problem for me,” Sreelakshmi, who studied at the Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the city, said on phone.

“After the Maths examination, I came home and checked the questions. There was one question related to Probability that I got wrong. I knew the answer but I got it wrong because of my carelessness,” she admitted.

Pointing out that she studied by herself and only consulted her mother on difficult questions, Sreelakshmi said she only wanted to score good marks and therefore never expected such a ‘big victory’.

Sreelakshmi’s mother LT Rama worked as an exam controller at Maharajas College, but she got recently transferred to the Sanskrit College in Pattambi. Her father, S Gopinathan, is a senior advocate at the Kerala High Court. Due to her mother’s transfer and her father’s late working hours, Sreelakshmi has relocated to a school in Pala where she can stay in a hostel.

What are her future aspirations? “My wish is to become a doctor. But I feel anyone can become a doctor, it is harder to become a good human being,” she said.

