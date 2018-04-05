Hyderabad University admission 2018: Application process begins, six new courses included

Hyderabad University admission 2018: The candidates can avail the hall tickets from the official website from May 22, 2018 Hyderabad University admission 2018:

Hyderabad University admission 2018: The University of Hyderabad has started its admission process for the upcoming academic session 2018-19 for the postgraduate courses. The candidates can apply for Masters, M Phil and PhD and five years integrated courses through the official website — uohyd.ac.in. The last date for downloading the prospectus and submitting online application process is May 5.

The Hyderabad University will conduct the examinations for all the courses from June 1 to June 5, 2018. The examinations is scheduled to take place in 38 centres across the country. However, the varsity may not conduct examinations at centres which receives applications less than 300. The candidates can avail the hall tickets from the official website from May 22, 2018.

In this academic year, the university has introduced six new courses. A total of 1,945 seats will be available this year for admission to 117 courses. This includes 15 integrated courses, 42 Post Graduate courses, 13 M Phil courses, six M Tech and 41 PhD programmes.

Eligibility:



Candidates must have completed their graduation or must be in the final year of their graduation to apply for admission to the university.

M.Tech: Candidates should have the required qualification with background knowledge in Mathematics, Algorithms, Computer Programming etc. It is a four-semester programme with two semesters of course work and two semesters of project work.

PhD: Candidates who have the required qualifications and are doing teaching/research in recognized institutions or researchers from companies registered with STPI/NASSCOM/Central Government Organizations who operate within the jurisdiction of the University can apply for part time admission subject to the availability of seats under this category.

MPhil: Candidates should have required qualification and must submit a a brief description (about 500 words) of their proposed topic of research along with application.

How to apply?

Application process:

The registration for the university will be carried out at the official website. Mode of application is online only and no applications will be accepted after the closure of the window. Here’s how you can register for the University of Hyderabad.

1) Go to the official website (acad.uohyd.ac.in)

2) Click on New Registration link

3) Register with your email id and contact number

4) Login with the details and pay the requisite fee

5) Submit the completed application and obtain confirmation letter.

Important instructions:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, http://www.uohyd.ac.in, through his mail id, which needs to be keep active till the completion of the online process.

The candidates required to upload a scanned (digital) image of his/her photograph (200 x 230 pixels), signature (140 x 60 pixels). Candidates should retain their Application Number for further reference safely. If a candidate wishes to apply for multiple courses/programmes of study, a separate application form is to be filled online for each course and application fee for each online application is to be paid separately. Online application with the details of Course/Programme, Subject, Centre and other information, once submitted cannot be modified under any circumstances at a later stage. Candidates are also advised to send a hard copy to the University.

Photograph Image:

Photograph must be a recent one and should be in passport size colour photo, preferably with white background If you wear spectacles then make sure that there are no reflections and your eyes are clearly visible Caps/hats and dark glasses are not acceptable. Religious headgear is allowed but it must not cover your face The photograph should be in 200 x 230 pixels dimensions. Ensure that the size of the scanned image is below 50KB. If the size of the file is more than 50 KB, then adjust the settings so as to ensure that the size of the file does not exceed 50KB.

Signature Image:

The applicant’s signature image is to be on a white background and signed in blue/black ball point pen. The signature image will be appended on the Hall Ticket and wherever necessary If the Applicant’s signature on the answer script, at the time of the examination, does not match with the signature on the Hall Ticket, then the applicant will not be allowed to write the entrance examination. The signature should be in 140 x 60 pixels dimensions. o Ensure that the size of the scanned image is below 10KB.

Application fee:

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.550 in case of general candidates, Rs. 350 in case of OBC candidates, and Rs.250/- in the case of SC/ST/PWD candidates through the online payment link provided in the application. The candidates are advised to pay the application fee before May 5 mid-night. All gateways are ceased to work after that.

University of Hyderabad

Ranked five this year in the the best University category, the varsity is known for its excellence in research and for its distinguished faculty. It provides high quality academic training and was recognized through a number of awards, PURSE, given by the Prime Minister of India, a grading of A, which is the highest, by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The University is counted among the top 100 in Asia has its campus at Gachibowli, the IT hub of Hyderabad.

