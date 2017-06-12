JEE Advanced 2017 result: Samosa seller’s son gets 64th rank

V Mohan Abhyas took the exam from IIT Roorkee zone and secured 339 marks. (Source: ANI photo) V Mohan Abhyas took the exam from IIT Roorkee zone and secured 339 marks. (Source: ANI photo)

The 16-year-old son of a samosa seller from Hyderabad secured the 64th rank in the IIT-JEE Advanced exams, results of which were declared on Sunday. V Mohan Abhyas took the exam from IIT Roorkee zone and secured 339 marks. Mohan had secured the 6th rank in JEE Mains earlier. He had also topped the AP Eamcet and bagged the 5th spot in Telangana Eamcet.

“My parents, who worked very hard to educate me and my sister, are my inspiration. Although my father’s annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh, he ensured that he paid for my coaching. He also sent my sister to school and she is in Class X now. I am happy that I made them proud,’’ Mohan said, adding that his teachers guided him well. Read | JEE Advanced 2017 result: Father pulls ice-cream cart, son bags rank 115 in OBC category. Click here

“My aim is to become a scientist after studying in one of the top IITs. I am inspired by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam,’’ he said. Mohan’s family lives in a two-room house at a Kukatpally Housing Board colony. His father V Subba Rao said he migrated from his village in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district to Hyderabad a decade ago to ensure the best possible education for his children. “My wife and I make samosas in the morning. Then I go door-to-door on my bicycle, selling them. At times, Mohan and his sister help me, but I insist that they focus on their studies. I feel very proud,’’ Rao said. In a similar feat, Nama Hari Krishna (16), son of farmers, bagged the 60th rank.

For more JEE 2017 result story, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App