Huge demand for drivers: Union Minister launching Driving Training Programme

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday said there was a huge demand for trained drivers. Launching a Driving Training Programme at a private school on the outskirts of Coimbatore, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, he said setting up 50 such training centres will be able to meet the demand of a minimum six lakh drivers.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at a function organised by nearly 50 industrial associations in the city, Rudy said that in order to provide academic equivelance, the Centre had decided to award Certificate to ITI students, so that they can pursue higher education.

Stating that ITI students were the backbone of engineering and manufacturing sector, he said that there was only 3.5 per cent skilled workers in the country, compared to skilled workforce of between 55 per cent to 95 per cent of the total population in several other nations.

