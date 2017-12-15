HTET admit card 2017 for December exam out, 7 things you need to know 

HTET admit card 2017 has been released at bseh.org.in HTET admit card 2017 has been released at bseh.org.in

HTET 2017: The admit cards of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana at htetonline.com and bseh.org.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 23 and 24, that is, next week.

A total of 4,45,966 candidates will appear for the exam of which, 3,12,406 are female candidates while 1,33,560 are male aspirants. Read | HTET admit card 2017 updates, click here

HTET admit card 2017, things you need to know

1) Enter the exam hall two hours 10 minutes before the scheduled time as there will be metal detectors for security check.

2) Biometric devices are used for security purposes to identify and authenticate students or employees

3) While taking the print out of the admit card, make sure it is coloured one. Further, get it verified by gazetted officer and deposit it at the centre.

4) The candidate has to submit the application form (confirmation page) at the examination centre. On the confirmation page, the examinee has to make the thumb impression in the presence of the supervisor.

5) Physically challenged candidates are allowed to bring their writer.

6) Bring Aadhaar card along with your admit card in the exam hall

7) Mobile, watch, purse and any electronic item is not permitted in the exam hall

