HTET 2017: Security check, admit cards; 5 things you need to know

BSEH will conduct the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 on December 23 and 24 at 543 examination centres. A total of 4,45,966 candidates registered for the exam of which, 3,12,406 are female candidates and 1,33,560 are male candidates.

BSEH president Dr Jagbir Singh said, to monitor the HTET, a control room has been set up at Bhiwani Board headquarters whose telephone numbers are 01664-254301.

In addition, helpline no 01664-254309 and 01664-254646 and Whatsapp number 8816840349 have been issued.

Section 144 has been imposed 200-metre area around the examination centres. To curb any external interference, the board has deployed adequate number of police force.

For the examinee

The candidates have to ensure that that they carry the printed photocopy of the admit card.

HTET 2017 exam schedule

Level – 3 ( PGT – Lecturer): December 23

Level – 2 (TGT Teacher – class 6 to 8): December 24

Level – 1 (Primary Teacher – class 1 to 5): December 24

The candidate should reach the examination centre two hours 10 minutes before the start of the examination for security check. Moreover, officials have said that no candidate will be allowed to leave the examination center till the HTET paper ends.

The Teachers Eligibility Test is held by the Haryana government to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges.

