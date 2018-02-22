HTET 2017 results declaration delayed

Candidates appeared for HTET 2017 have to complete Aadhaar registration first Candidates appeared for HTET 2017 have to complete Aadhaar registration first

The candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Examination (HTET) in December 2017 will have to further wait for result declaration as the BSEH has decided to first complete the Aadhaar-based biometric attendance of all the test takers. The Board of School Education Haryana, in a statement, said that during the examination, the biometric attendance of some candidates was not completed due to technical reasons. Therefore, the non-Aadhaar card registered candidates will first have to complete the identification process which will commence on February 23.

BSEH’s President, Dr Jagbir Singh said candidates from other states can complete this process by going to the districts of Haryana. Under special circumstances, the test takers can complete the Aadhaar-based biometric identification by visiting any centre established in 22 districts.

The list of centres is mentioned on the BSEH’s website — bseh.org. Those who are unable to avail this facility on February 23, will then have to visit the Teachers’ Building at the Board Headquarters on February 24 and on February 25. The respective branches of the board headquarters will remain open from February 24 and February 25, 2018 from 9 am till 5 pm.

