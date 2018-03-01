HTET 2017 December exam results declared at bseh.org.in

HTET 2017 results: A total of 4,12,024 candidates have given the HTET 2017, out of which 123419 were male and 288605 were women HTET 2017 results: A total of 4,12,024 candidates have given the HTET 2017, out of which 123419 were male and 288605 were women

HTET 2017: The result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The exam was conducted on December 23 and 24. For Level-1 (PRT), a total of 12.51 per cent appeared while it is 9.98 per cent for Level 2 (TGT) and 0.83 per cent for Level 3 (PGT) candidates have passed in this examination.

A total of 4,12,024 candidates have given the HTET 2017, out of which 123419 were male and 288605 were women.

The answer keys for the same were released on the official website on January 15. OMR sheets for the candidates were made available from January 9, 2018.

HTET 2017 result, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on indiaresult link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to indiaresult.com website

Step 4: Click on HTET 2017 results

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 6: Your result will appear

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Qualified candidates will be awarded a certificate by the Board of School Education, Haryana. Those who qualify more than one level will be given separate certificates.

In the level 1 PRT (primary teacher) 1,49,361 candidates registered while for level 2 (TGT teacher) 1,67,364 and level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) 1,27,352 applicants have applied. This year, biometric attendance has been introduced by the board. All those candidates whose biometric attendance did not match will be called by the board at their office and thereafter, their results will be released.

BSEH President Jagbir Singh said that in the HTET Level 1 (PRT), a total of 1,40,507 candidates appeared. As many as 43509 male had given the exam of which 7,294 have passed while 96,998 female candidates appeared for the HTET December exam of which 10280 passed.

The pass percentage of male candidates stands at 16.76 while for women candidates, it is 10.60 per cent. The pass rate of the rural candidates is 12.06 and the urban candidates at 13.81 per cent.

