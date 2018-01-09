HTET 2017: OMR sheets to release today at bseh.org.in, answer keys on January 15

HTET 2017 OMR sheets are available at htetonline.com HTET 2017 OMR sheets are available at htetonline.com

HTET 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana will release the OMR sheets of candidates appeared in HTET 2017 today at htetonline.com. For Level 1, the OMR sheets are already out, for Level 2 and 3 will be released in afternoon.

A candidate has to pay Rs 100, through online mode, to receive their sheets. Moreover, the aspirants can get their OMR copy from January 15 onwards after depositing Rs 500. BSEH will send the sheets to the respective email address registered by the candidates.

The board will upload the answer keys of HTET 2017 on January 15. The candidates can raise objections from January 14 till January 22. All queries have to be submitted online. The results of HTET 2017 are expected to release on February 15.

A total of 5,02,076 candidates have registered for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 scheduled to be held in December. In the Level 1 PRT (primary teacher) 1,49,361 candidates registered while for level 2 (TGT teacher) 1,67,364 and Level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) 1,27,352 applicants have applied.

The Teachers Eligibility Test is held by the Haryana government to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd