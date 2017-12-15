HTET 2017 admit card to release today, know how to download it

HTET 2017 admit card will be available at htetonline.com HTET 2017 admit card will be available at htetonline.com

HTET 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the admit card/ hall ticket for the HTET 2017 today at htetonline.com. The Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 is scheduled to be held on December 23 and 24.

The name, signature or photo of some candidates are not uploaded properly by them and therefore they can do it again in order to receive their admit card, said BSEH in a release.

A total of 5,02,076 candidates have registered for the exam of which 1.49 lakh registered for Level 1 PRT (primary teacher), while for level 2 (TGT teacher) 1,67,364 and Level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) 1,27,352 applicants have applied.

Exam pattern

Level 1: For PRT, the exam will consist of multiple choice questions of total 150 marks. The syllabus will include child development and pedagogy, languages, general studies, mathematics, and environmental studies.

Level 2: For TGT also, the syllabus and exam pattern is similar to TGT. There will be multiple choice questions based on child development and pedagogy, languages, general studies and subject-specific questions.

Level 3: For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), there will be questions based on child development and pedagogy, languages, general studies and specific subject questions as opted.

A candidate has to pass the HTET to be eligible for a teaching job.

