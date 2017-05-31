Assam HSLC result 2017 declared at sebaonline.org, know how and where to download

Assam HSLC result 2017: Students who appeared for the Class 10 state board exams can check their results. Assam HSLC result 2017: Students who appeared for the Class 10 state board exams can check their results.

Assam HSLC result 2017: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the results for the High School Leaving Certificate and Assam High Madrasa (HSLC/AHM) exams on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the Class 10 state board exams can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The Board had announced in a notification earlier that the results will be declared at 10 am on May 31, 2017. This year, as many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams. The results are available for download online at the following sites.

These websites will be host SEBA HSLC results 2017:

results.sebaonline.org,

resultsassam.nic.in,

exametc.com,

indiaresults.com,

jagaranjosh.com,

assamonline.in,

assam.siksha.com,

knowyourresult.com

Steps to download the SEBA HSLC results 2017:

– Visit to the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the HSLC results 2017.

– A new page will open

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

