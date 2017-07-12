Kerala plus one supplementary allotment date announced, check result on Saturday at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala plus one supplementary allotment result 2017: There are about 2,87,598 seats in the states and the DHSE recieved 4,93,584 applications for the plus one allotment this year. Kerala plus one supplementary allotment result 2017: There are about 2,87,598 seats in the states and the DHSE recieved 4,93,584 applications for the plus one allotment this year.

Kerala plus one supplementary allotment result 2017: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced that the results for the plus one supplementary allotment will be released on Saturday. Candidates who have appeared for plus one exams in the state can check their allotment results from the DHSE’s single window system for higher secondary admissions (HSCAP).

In an official notification the DHSE stated that the merit quota supplementary allotment results will be published on July 15, 2017. Those who have not yet secured a seat at from the previous merit lists, can gain admission through the supplementary allotment at various colleges the state.

There are about 2,87,598 seats in the states and the DHSE recieved 4,93,584 applications for the plus one allotment this year. Overall 99.72 candidates have been allotted seats while 805 seats remained vacant by the end of the second allotment.

Kerala plus one supplementary allotment 2017: Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website for DHSE Kerala (hscap.kerala.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the supplementary allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd