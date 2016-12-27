HSC Special Maths exam: Out of 50,000 medical aspirants, 187 takers, only 19 get through

The Gujarat education department’s twin objectives of giving a second opportunity to nearly 50,000 medical stream students who had cleared Class XII in March 2016 and thus help fill in vacant seats of private engineering colleges gone in vain.

After the semester system was scrapped in June this year, there was an announcement by the state government in August, this year for all those students who had cleared Class XII medical stream in March 2016 to opt for engineering colleges as well after clearing mathematics examinations of both Class XI and XII to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

The decision was taken not only for the students, but with this, the state government also attempted to come to rescue of self-financed engineering colleges where thousands of seats go vacant every year.

Watch What Else Is making News

However, going by the department’s rate of success of previous schemes, not to much surprise, this too fell flat and turned out to be a futile exercise.

After giving them a two-months time to prepare, out of a total 49,269 medical stream students who were qualified for the mathematics examination, only 290 registered for the special exam.

Out of these, more than 100 did not appear for it as only 187 took the examinations. This comes out to be merely 0.37 per cent of students who took the examinations out of total qualified students.

Worst, only 19 could clear the examination despite the fact that those who applied and appeared were termed as ‘brilliant’ and ‘toppers’ by the board itself. While, 35 per cent who registered did not take the exam, those who attempted, only 10 per cent cleared it (19 out of 187).

“This result was unexpected as all these students were brilliant and meritorious. The board had not expected such a poor response of this opportunity,” said a senior GSHSEB official.

While, the board is clueless on these results, a few students claimed that they did not have sufficient time to prepare for a subject like mathematics that too, curriculum of two years.

When asked for the possible reasons, GSHSEB deputy director R R Thakkar said, “This scheme was for the benefit of students as we all know that medical stream students are left with very limited options if they are not able to make it to medical colleges. The Board has not been able to analyse the reasons for this result. Also, we do not have a data of how many appeared and got through engineering institutes.”

“The intention might be good but lacked planning and sounded merely a last minute resort for engineering institutes. If that was the case, the students should have been given at least sufficient time to prepare for a subject like mathematics,” shared a student who appeared for the exam but failed to clear it and is now pursuing his graduation in science.