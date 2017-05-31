HSC results: Mumbai division improves show, but pass percentage still lowest in state

Students and parents at Ruia College, Matunga, celebrate after the HSC results were declared on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar Students and parents at Ruia College, Matunga, celebrate after the HSC results were declared on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

THE MUMBAI division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), whose Class XII results were declared on Tuesday, has recorded the lowest pass percentage among all the nine divisions.

With a pass percentage of 88.21, the Mumbai division has, however, seen a slight improvement from last year. The division fell short of just two per cent from reaching its better performance two years ago.

In the academic year 2016, Mumbai recorded a pass percentage of 86.6, a 4 per cent decline from 2015. While last year, Mumbai was the third from the bottom on the list of performers, this year, it has slipped to the last spot in terms of number of students passing the exam.

According Dattatreya Jagtap, chairman, Mumbai division of MSBSHSE, the poor pass percentage was owing to a higher number of candidates from the region. The highest number of candidates for the exam appeared from Mumbai.

Of the 3.17 lakh students who took the exam between February 7 and March 25 in Mumbai, 2.79 lakh passed. Jagtap said the repeater candidates pulled the percentage down, too.

The poor percentages comes in the backdrop of at least six instances of question paper leaks on social media this year.

Principals from city colleges, too, expressed disappointment at the region’s performance. “Mumbai is said to have the best colleges, teachers and infrastructure. Despite such facilities, the performance is poor,” said Kiran Mangaonkar, principal of Gurunanak Khalsa College, Matunga.

Minu Madlani, principal of KPB Hinduja College, also in Matunga, said the Mumbai division’s pass percentages was poor even as colleges in the city were the most sought-after and received applications from the best performers in the Class X exam.

Hinduja has recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.5. “Our students have outperformed their potential with the able guidance of our teachers. The result strengthens our position as one of the most-sought after Commerce colleges in south Mumbai,” said Madlani. NM College, Vile Parle, saw a pass percentage of 99.9 followed by Mithibai College with 99.08 per cent.

The board does not announce toppers or their percentages. At KC College, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.1, Science students scored as high as 96.46 per cent. At Jai Hind College, the Arts topper scored 94.15 per cent. The Commerce high score stood at 94.92 per cent with toppers from RA Podar College and NM College scoring the same.

The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.5 per cent, a slight improvement over last year’s 86.6 per cent. Of the nine divisions — Pune, Konkan, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati and Latur — Konkan division continued its top spot with 94.2 per cent students clearing the HSC exam.

Like previous years, girls outperformed boys. While Commerce has the highest number of candidates who appeared for the exam, Science stream saw the highest number of students passing the exam. Students can apply for revaluation from Wednesday till June 9. Marksheets will be issued from the colleges from June 9.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App