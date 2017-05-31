HSC results: 91.16 pass percentage in Pune division, girls outshine boys again

Students celebrate after checking their HSC result on the phone. Sandeep Daundkar Students celebrate after checking their HSC result on the phone. Sandeep Daundkar

In keeping with the national trend, girls continued to outshine boys in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII examination in the state. As many as 93.05 per cent girls passed while the pass percentage for boys was 86.65 per cent across the state in the results declared on Tuesday. The overall pass percentage of the exam, conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), saw a jump of 2.9 per cent, from 86.6 to 89.50 this year.

As many as 14,29,478 students appeared for HSC exams across the state this year, of which 12,79,406, including 6,87,150 boys and 5,92,256 girls, passed the exam.

Announcing the results, MSBSHSE chairman Gangadhar Mhamane said, “There has been a jump in the faculty-wise pass percentage. The pass percentage of students in the science stream this year is 95.85, as against 93.16 last year; commerce stream students registered a pass percentage of 90.57, as against 89.10 last year. Arts stream students too saw a jump, from 78.11 to 81.91 pc.” Among the four main streams that students appeared for, MCVC (Minimum Competency Vocational Courses) saw the highest jump in pass percentage — 4.95 — compared to last year. It was followed by Arts (3.8 per cent), Science (2.69 per cent) and Commerce (1.47 per cent).

Meanwhile, of the total 72,926 repeater students who appeared for the exam, 29,779 (40.83 per cent) passed.

Konkan division tops, Mumbai at the bottom

Among the nine divisions, Konkan division retained its numero uno position with 95.20 pass percentage. Mumbai division, which saw a series of paper leaks this year, had the lowest pass percentage of 88.21. Among the other seven divisions, Pune recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.16. Aurangabad had a pass percentage of 89.83, Kolhapur 91.40, Nagpur 89.05, Amravati 89.12, while Nashik and Latur shared the same pass percentage of 88.22.

Pune division: 91.16 pass percentage

The Pune division, which includes Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur, was at the third position in the state, with an overall pass percentage of 91.16. Among the three districts under Pune division, the pass percentage was highest in Ahmednagar (92.14) followed by Solapur (91.32) and Pune (90.59) districts, said B K Dahiphale, secretary, Pune divisional board. In Pune division, where a total of 23,0871 first-time candidates appeared for the exams, the trend remained the same, with 94.95 per cent girls and 88.26 per cent boys passing the exam. In the division, 11,221 repeater candidates appeared for the exams, of which 4,319 (39.03 per cent) passed.

11 subjects record 100 pc results

Of the 162 subjects that students appeared for across the state, 11 subjects registered 100 per cent results. They were Malayalam, Japanese, Drawing, Environment Education, Pictorial Composition, Instrumental Music, Stenography (Marathi), Fish Processing Technology, Multimedia and Internet (Part I, II and III) . While only 12 students appeared for Malayalam across the state, 62 passed in pictorial composition and 55 in Japanese. As many as 14.24 lakh students took the environment education exam and registered a pass percentage of 100.

797 copying cases

Among the 729 copying cases registered by the board, the highest were in the Aurangabad division at 223, followed by Amravati (168), Nagpur (155) and Nashik (131). The results of 26 students have been kept pending and 63 cheating cases were recorded this year in Pune division. Incidentally, Mumbai division which saw a series of paper leaks over WhatsApp merely minutes before the exam, leading to several police complaints and arrests, has registered the second lowest number of copying cases at 22, after Latur (20). Asked about the spate of copying cases, Mhamane said a committee has recently been set up to review security arrangements for the 2017-2018 board examinations. “In the coming exams, the question papers may be sent directly to the examination block, rather than centres from where papers are distributed to blocks, to eliminate leaks during distribution,” he said.

Marksheets and re-evaluation

The marksheets can be collected from the schools on June 9, Friday, after 3 pm. Students who wish to apply for verification of marks can do so between May 31 to June 9, and a copy of the answersheet can be sought from May 31 to June 19. For a copy of the answersheet, students will be required to pay Rs 400 per subject by cash or by demand draft.

