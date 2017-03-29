HSC paper leaks: Police yet to identify mastermind, await FSL report

THE MUMBAI Police are yet to identify the mastermind responsible for the multiple question paper leaks in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations and are collecting forensic evidence to trace the origin of the leaks, officers said.

The Kandivli police had registered a First Information Report on March 10 in the case. Three appearing students were booked and questioned in connection with the alleged leak of Book Keeping and Accounting question paper.

The three students had arrived half-an-hour late to their examination centres at Bal Bharti school and T R Naravane school in Kandivli, and their phones had been confiscated by the examiners. The flying squads of the state education board had then examined the contents of the phone and found images of the question paper received on WhatsApp.

“We had booked three more people who had shared the image of the paper with the students and brought them in for questioning. We had recorded their statements and let them go. However, the trail goes beyond them. They received the papers from three different people via WhatsApp,” said police inspector Sudhir Dalvi, investigating officer, Kandivli police.

“We are trying to trace the origin of the leak to its mastermind. We have obtained call detail records from the phones of the accused and are investigating further,” the officer added.

According to the Kandivli police, it was difficult to trace the persons involved with the leak as images were shared to a chain of people on WhatsApp groups. The Kandivli police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

The Vashi police station in Navi Mumbai, on the other hand, has made a total of eight arrests in another paper leaks case. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had filed an FIR after Marathi and Secretarial Practice question papers were leaked on March 3 and 4 respectively.

The Vashi police arrested Rahul Bachelal Bhaskar and Azharuddin Kamaruddin Shaikh on March 5 in connection with the leaks. The accused, residents of Malvani, were second and third year B.Com students respectively. The following day, Mohammad Aman Mohammad Islam Shaikh (19) and Suresh Vimalchand Jha (26), both residents of Kandivli East, were arrested. Shaikh was HSC external student while Jha worked as a teacher in a private tuition centre.

“We arrested four more people later. All eight are under magistrate custody in jail,” said police inspector Ketan Kakade, investigating officer in the case at Vashi police station.

“We are currently gathering further evidence and are waiting for the FSL laboratory in Kalina to send the forensic analysis report of the mobile phones of the accused,” the officer added.

The Vashi police are expecting to receive the report within 15 days.

The Kurar police station had also registered an FIR in connection with the HSC question paper leaks and three accused arrested by the Vashi police were questioned by the Kurar police as well.

