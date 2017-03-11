Maharashtra HSC exam 2017: Commerce paper leaked, five booked

Maharashtra HSC exam 2017: The photographs were found when the students were checked upon arriving at the exam centres in Naravane School and Balbharti Junior College. Maharashtra HSC exam 2017: The photographs were found when the students were checked upon arriving at the exam centres in Naravane School and Balbharti Junior College.

A Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam paper was leaked and five students were booked in connection to the leak on Friday. The students’ mobile phones contained pictures of the Book Keeping and Accountancy question papers.

The students who were giving the paper in two different exam centres in Kandivali were caught and cases have been registered against them. The photographs were found when they were checked upon arriving at the exam centres in Naravane School and Balbharti Junior College.

“The photographs of today’s question paper was found stored in their mobile phones. They have been booked under the relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Exams Act as well as the IT Act,” a senior police officer said.

The police said that an investigation has been lodged but the students have not been arrested as “their exam is underway”.

“This is not the right time to take any harsh action,” the officer said. The students’ mobile phones have been seized.

The class 12 Maharashtra state board exams began on February 28, 2017 and so far five question papers have been leaked on WhatsApp. These include Mathematics, Statistics, Marathi, Secretarial Practise and Physics. The Mathematics question paper was leaked just twenty minutes before the paper began on March 6.

