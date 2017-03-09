HSC exams: Messages about leaks, re-exam add to students’ woes

Question papers of at least four HSC subjects were found circulating on WhatsApp minutes before exams began. Question papers of at least four HSC subjects were found circulating on WhatsApp minutes before exams began.

With many Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination question papers being ‘leaked’, hoax messages about paper leaks and re-examination have added to the anxiety of students and parents. The board helplines are flooded with calls from students who want to check the veracity of such messages. “We get around 15-20 calls a day on each helpline, where the candidates want to check if a re-examination was due or if the question paper for the next day’s exam was out on WhatsApp,” said Murlidhar More, an official with the board’s helpline.

Question papers of at least four HSC subjects were found circulating on WhatsApp minutes before exams began. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued a circular clarifying that no re-examination will be conducted. “We have clarified there will be no re-examination. However, students are being misled by fake viral messages on social media. We have advised parents and students to not believe these hoax messages,” said S Y Chandekar, secretary, Mumbai division of MSBSHSE.

The hoax messages have added to the pressure that examinees are under, said Uday Nare, a teacher from Hansraj Morarji School, Andheri. “Students put in a lot of effort to prepare for board exams. During the exam, they are under a lot of pressure and amid all this, messages of re-examination only add to the stress,” said Nare.

“The messages on social media are causing a lot of confusion about re-examination,” said an HSC student from south Mumbai.