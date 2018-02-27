HSC Examinations: 14 students not allowed to sit for late arrivals

14 students in the city were barred from taking their Secretarial Practice paper on Monday for reaching late to the exam hall (File) 14 students in the city were barred from taking their Secretarial Practice paper on Monday for reaching late to the exam hall (File)

On the second day of the Class XII board examinations, 14 students in the city were barred from taking their Secretarial Practice paper on Monday for reaching late to the exam hall. This was done in keeping with a new rule that does not allow students to write their paper if they come in late for exams.

“Fourteen students came late between 11.25am and 11.40am. They were not allowed to take the examination. Of them, eight were from the same centre at Nalasopara,” said Subhash Borse, secretary, Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

