HSC Board offers another chance to students who missed practicals

Higher Secondary School (HSC) students who have missed practical examinations are being given another chance. The board has arranged an out-of-turn round of examinations from February 8 to 25 for such students. Officials of Pune division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said the out-of-turn practical examinations will take place on March 27 and 29 at three colleges in the city.

“For whatever reasons, if students could not give practical examinations, they need not worry about losing marks. They can give their practicals now. Junior colleges have been intimated to inform the students of these centres and exam dates. The colleges will have to give the information of the student, such as seat number and challan for additional fee payment, at the centre,” said BK Dahiphale, secretary, MSBHSE Pune Division. The fee per subject, per student is Rs 100.

The three centres are RCM Gujarati High School, Kasba Peth, Bharat English School and Junior College, Shivaji Nagar and Camp Education Society’s Junior College, Jan Mohammed Street.