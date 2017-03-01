HSC Board Exams Begin: Over 15 lakh appear; no inconvenience to students but schools feel the pressure

A woman wishes her daughter before her first paper, at a junior college in Charkop Tuesday. Dilip Kagda A woman wishes her daughter before her first paper, at a junior college in Charkop Tuesday. Dilip Kagda

Over 15 lakh Class XII students wrote the first paper — English — of their board exam on Tuesday. Officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) said the exams were conducted smoothly without hitches.

Across the state, 42 students were caught for malpractices or copying during the exams, the highest number — 16 — being from Amaravati. No student was caught cheating in Mumbai.

With the number of those sitting for the exams being higher than usual this year, schools were faced with logistical problems, such as lack of space and infrastructure.

In some schools, such as the one in Dadar, where the number of such students was more than their capacity, students were shifted to nearby schools. “Students did not have trouble finding their centres, as they were intimated about the seating arrangements well within time,” said SY Chandekar, secretary, Mumbai division of MSBHSE.

“The first day of exam went smoothly and the rest of the days are expected to be the same,” he added. While the students were not inconvenienced, schools were overburdened by the increase in the number of examinees. “While usually 10-12 supervisors are deputed for exam duty, on Tuesday, some schools had to increase supervision,” said Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji School.

He added that regular classes were affected, as schools had to depute 18-19 teachers for supervision duty. “With so many teachers busy with exam duty, regular classes had to be suspended after half day,” added Nare.

“The situation will be worse when Class X boards begin next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, helplines remained busy in the morning, with students making last-minute stress calls. “We received a steady stream of calls in the morning from students, who were panicking before the exams,” said an official handling MSBHSE’s helpline.

Some phone calls, he added, were received in the afternoon from parents who wanted advice on how their wards had fared.