HSBTE results 2017 declared, check December exam results at hsbte.org.in

HSBTE results 2017 is available for download at HSBTE results 2017 is available for download at

HSBTE results 2017: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has declared the results for diploma courses for all semesters at the official website – hsbte.org.in. The Board has earlier announced that the result will be released in the second week of February 2018. The semester exams for the Diploma courses were conducted from December 2017.

Candidates who have been waiting for the results can download the HSBTE diploma results following these simple steps are written below:

HSBTE results 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official HSBTE website (hsbte.org.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result of Dec 2017 exam’ flashing on the right hand side.

Step 3: The candidate can also click on the results tab at the top of the page or “Student Corner” in the side menu.

Step 4: You will be asked to fill in your roll number and enter the code provided.

Step 5: Click on “Search”.

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd