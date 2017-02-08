HSBTE Diploma semester exam 2016: Results to be declared soon, check here

HSBTE Diploma semester exam 2016: The results will be declare on February 25, 2017. HSBTE Diploma semester exam 2016: The results will be declare on February 25, 2017.

HSBTE Diploma semester exam 2016: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced that the results for Diploma courses for all semesters will be released on February 25, 2017. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can download the same on the mentioned date.

The semester exams for the Diploma courses were conducted from December 16, 2016.

Steps to download results sheet:

– Go to the official HSBTE website (hsbte.org.in).

– If there is a link in the main notifications, click on it.

– If not, click on the results tab at the top of the page or “Student Corner” in the side menu.

– You will be asked to fill in your roll number and enter the code provided.

– Click on “Search”.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

