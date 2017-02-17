HSBTE Diploma December exam 2016 results declared

HSBTE results 2016: The semester exams for the Diploma courses were conducted from December 2016. HSBTE results 2016: The semester exams for the Diploma courses were conducted from December 2016.

HSBTE results 2016: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has declared the results for diploma courses for all semesters today. The Board has earlier announced that the result will be released on February 25, 2017. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can download the HSBTE diploma results following these simple steps.

Steps to download HSBTE results 2016:

– Go to the official HSBTE website (hsbte.org.in).

– On the homepage, click on the ‘result of Dec 2016 exam’

– The candidate can also click on the results tab at the top of the page or “Student Corner” in the side menu.

– You will be asked to fill in your roll number and enter the code provided.

– Click on “Search”.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

