HSBTE declares Polytechnic diploma 1st, 2nd, 3rd semester results @result.hsbte.com

HSBTE Diploma Result Dec 2015: The board has conducted the examinations for Mechanical, IT, Electronics, and other branches in December 2015 HSBTE Diploma Result Dec 2015: The board has conducted the examinations for Mechanical, IT, Electronics, and other branches in December 2015

The Haryana State Board of Technical Eduction (HSBTE) has declared the results of Polytechnic Diploma 1st, 2nd, 3rd semester exams on the official website. The board has conducted the examinations for Mechanical, IT, Electronics, and other branches in December 2015.

The cut-off date of submission/ deposition of re-evaluation form is March 10, 2016. Re-evaluation form is to be submitted by the candidate in the concerned institute along with requisite fee.

Read | HSBTE Diploma semester exam 2016: Results to be declared soon, check here

Steps to download HSBTE Diploma Result Dec 2015

Visit the official website of HSBTE

Click on the tab ‘Polytechnic Diploma Result 2015’

Enter the roll number and code and click on search

The results will be displayed on the screen

Save the results for further reference.

To view HSBTE Diploma Result Dec 2015, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App