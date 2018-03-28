HS Bengali paper ‘circulated’ on WhatsApp during exam in Malda, Board orders probe

This year, a total of 8,26,029 students are appearing in the HS examinations, which will end on April 11. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File) This year, a total of 8,26,029 students are appearing in the HS examinations, which will end on April 11. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File)

The Bengali question paper of higher secondary examination, which started on Tuesday, was allegedly circulated on WhatsApp hours after the exam began.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), which conducts the exam, has ordered a probe into the matter following the reports that came from Malda district.

WBCHSE president Mohua Das, who is also a professor, said some people or organisations were behind it. “There are several sets of question papers, which are prepared for each subject. So, there is no chance of prior determination of which set of question paper will be used for the exam. So a person cannot circulate one question paper before the start of the examination. We feel that some students who had gone to the washroom during the examination have circulated the question paper. Some people or organisations are behind the incident and they have done it to malign the image of the Board. We will probe the mater to find out the racket, which is responsible for the incident,” she said at a press meet.

Das said if the reports are true then they would have to find out whether there was any negligence on their part. “First, we have to find out the exact location from where the reports have come. Today, the question paper was reportedly circulated after the start of the examination so no damage was done. But, the Board is making 100 per cent effort and will step up vigilance so that such incidents do not recur,” she added.

