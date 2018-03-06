HRD to seek monthly report on ragging complaints, satisfaction of parents

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

The ragging complaints received by any educational institution, their status and satisfaction level of the complainant’s parents will now have to be reported to the HRD Ministry on a monthly basis. The closure of any complaint and the reason behind it will also have to be reported.

A decision in this regard was taken at a recent meeting to review the anti-ragging initiatives and programmes that was attended by officials from HRD Ministry and regulatory bodies such as University Grants Commission (UGC), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAGR), Indian Nursing Council (INC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

“All the reported/resolved/active cases will have to be reported on monthly basis to HRD Ministry. Closing of the ragging complaints, reasons for closure along with the satisfaction level of the student/parent/guardian will also have to be mentioned in the report,” a senior HRD official said.

The regulatory bodies overseeing the anti-ragging committees will also have to share complete year-wise details of funds allocated and spent on media campaigning on anti-ragging.

A Supreme Court appointed committee under the chairmanship of professor Mohan Rao to conduct a “Psychosocial Study of Ragging in Selected Educational Institutions in India” had said in its report that as many as 40 per cent students face some form of ragging on campus but less than nine per cent cases are reported.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App