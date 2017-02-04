HRD sends proposal to President’s office regarding showcause notice to Garhwal University V-C

The HRD Ministry on Friday sent a proposal to the President’s office seeking approval to issue a showcause notice to Jawahar Lal Kaul, the Vice-Chancellor of Hemvati Nanda Bahuguna Garhwal University, for alleged administrative irregularities. As first reported by The Indian Express, the ministry’s plea against the V-C is based on the conclusions of a two-member fact-finding committee. If the President agrees, Kaul will be asked to show cause against his sacking and present his defence on close to 10 allegations.

The V-C, among other things, is accused of approving backdated affiliation to a few teacher training institutes. He is also accused of allowing the university to declare examination results of these institutes when the status of their affiliation to the university was under the scanner.

Kaul was not reachable for comment on Friday. On Thursday, when contacted for his reaction, he had denied the allegations against him. He had told The Indian Express, “The issue is not of backdated affiliation. The state High Court had ordered that the teacher training institutes had the right to permanent affiliation to HNBG University. So the university only allowed them to continue their affiliation from the time that it was deemed withdrawn. Since, the institutes had the right to affiliation, it was only natural for the university to also declare the results of the examination conducted by them. Some people are just trying to sully the image of the university with such complaints.”

He was appointed as V-C in November 2014, when Smriti Irani was the HRD Minister. He is also the second head of a central university appointed during Irani’s term, who has come under scanner for irregularities, after she moved to the Textiles Ministry in July last year. The HRD Ministry, under her successor Prakash Javadekar, had also issued show-cause notice on Allahabad Central University head RL Hangloo in 2016. Hangloo was also appointed during Irani’s term in December 2015.

The NDA II government has created a record of sorts as seven central university V-Cs have been proved for administrative, financial and academic irregulaties. Kaul is the right V-C.

Under Irani, the ministry, in an unprecedented move, had fired heads of Visva-Bharati University and Pondicherry University. Inquiries were initiated against the IGNOU head, former V-C of Delhi University and current chief of Jamia Millia Islamia. Javadekar has moved a proposal for Visitorial Inquiry against Allahabad Central University and Aligarh Muslim University V-Cs.