‘HRD not for diluting Indian language autonomous bodies’

The HRD Ministry is not in favour of the NITI Aayog’s suggestion to dilute the character of autonomous bodies set up to promote Indian languages, minister Prakash Javadekar told The Indian Express on Friday. “They (the NITI Aayog) had given us a few suggestions. But we have put our point of view forward. Every language is unique. We want to promote all Indian languages. We want to preserve the unique identity of all (language) councils,” he said.

Asked specifically if he wanted to preserve the unique identity of every language, Javadekar said: “Yes.” The Indian Express had reported on June 14 that the NITI Aayog had suggested a merger of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) with the Central Institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru.

Similarly, the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language was recommended to be merged with the Central Institute of Indian Languages, and the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language with either the Maulana Azad National Urdu University or Jamia Millia Islamia.

The above mergers were recommended as part of the review of 114 autonomous bodies under seven ministries or departments, undertaken by the NITI Aayog and the PMO. Of 114 autonomous bodies, 42 were listed for “reduction” by either winding them up entirely, merging them with other entities, reorganising them under a common umbrella, or corporatising them.

The suggestions regarding the CICT has become a larger issue in Tamil Nadu as it was perceived to be an attempt by the Centre to assert its supremacy on Tamil identity.

