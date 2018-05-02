HRD ministry will not allow renaming of Dyal Singh College: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will not allow Dyal Singh College (Evening) to be renamed and will take action against its management committee for doing so without consent, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said here today.

“We had earlier also asked them to reconsider the move. We will not allow the college to be renamed. If there are two Dyal Singh colleges, they can call them A and B or 1 and 2 to differentiate but the original name cannot be changed,” the minister told reporters.

The minister’s comments came following reports that the management had quietly renamed the college with banners of ‘Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College’ being put up.

“The ministry will take action against the college management committee for going ahead with the renaming despite me making a statement in Parliament that it cannot be done,” Javadear added.

A controversy had erupted last year with various sections vehemently opposing the move to rename the college.

