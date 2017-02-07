HRD ministry registers 142 SC, ST discrimination complaints in 2015-16

There are 102 complaints raised by the SC and around 40 such complaints from the ST. There are 102 complaints raised by the SC and around 40 such complaints from the ST.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry announced on Monday, the UGC has received 142 complaints on discrimination by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Only 81 of these cases regarding Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students have been settled.

“The UGC has intimated that it has compiled information on cases related to caste discrimination in universities only for the year 2015-16,” said Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey at the question hour during the Lok Sabha session.

There are 102 complaints raised by the SC and around 40 such complaints from the ST. According to UGC data, 81 SC cases and 33 ST ones have been settled. The HRD Ministry said that the settled cases include 19 complaints of discrimination against SCs from the Banaras Hindu University and about 10 cases from the Gujarat University.

