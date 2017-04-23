HRD Ministry may soon formulate common Hindi teaching scheme for universities

Prakash Javadekar the Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India Prakash Javadekar the Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India

Universities and higher education institutions across the country may soon implement a “common Hindi teaching scheme” with recommendations of a parliamentary panel.

Also, universities without Hindi department may be asked to establish one. All educational institutions shall also be asked to fix a minimum level of Hindi education. Besides, students in varsities and institutions in non-Hindi states, where they are not given the option of appearing in exams or interviews in Hindi, must be allowed the option of writing answers in their mother language.

The move may invite criticism and opposition from several state universities with various groups of students already petitioning President Pranab Mukherjee against “forceful Hindi imposition”. “To give autonomy in the field of higher studies some laws have been framed by the Central government and state governments under which in some universities and higher educational institutions, English is the only medium of instruction,” the presidential order said.

A uniform policy should be followed in all parts of the country in this regard, it added. “The HRD Ministry should work out an action plan for implementing Hindi teaching scheme in all universities/higher educational institutes and initiate the process of implementing a common law and table it before both the Houses of Parliament,” it added.

The HRD ministry has also been asked to take note of such universities and higher educational institutes where there are no Hindi departments. “It should encourage them to establish Hindi Departments so that they can extend help in imparting education through Hindi medium,” the order said, adding, minimum level of Hindi education must also be fixed in all educational institutions. The panel has also noted that the financial aid given to the voluntary Hindi institutes is only for “name sake” and the HRD ministry should take effective steps to increase this grant.

