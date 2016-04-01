HRD Ministry may revive Class 5th, 8th board exams

The Union HRD ministry is likely to modify the ‘No Detention Policy’ soon and would allow states to conduct examinations in class 5th and 8th.

“The ministry will soon issue a notification and allow holding of exams for classes V and VIII,” a senior government official said today.

The official, however, added that the HRD ministry favours a system where the children who cannot pass the exams in these classes are allowed to take another exam in a week’s time.

Many states have opposed the No Dentition Policy, a decision taken to reduce pressure on students and avoid dropouts from school. The states which have sought changes in the policy have said that holding exams will encourage children to learn more.

Under the no-detention policy, children are not failed till class VIII.

Earlier, a panel chaired by Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has decided to recommend to the HRD Ministry to make changes in the policy.

A HRD ministry official said that it is also being considered by the HRD ministry that the National Assessment Survey for all classes will be conducted twice every year.

The official also said that a panel of names was also being finalised by the ministry for the post of CBSE chairperson and an academician presently working in UP is one of the front-runners.

