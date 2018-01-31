HRD Ministry launches search for next V-C of Garhwal University

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar . Express photo by Praveen Jain Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar . Express photo by Praveen Jain

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has kickstarted its search for the next vice-chancellor of Hemavati Nanda Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBG). The post fell vacant on December 29, 2017 as the NDA-II government sacked its own appointee, Jawahar Lal Kaul, over administrative irregularities. He had a little less than two years left in office.

The ministry advertised the vacancy this week seeking applications from interested candidates over the next one month.

Stating the government’s expectation from the next HNBG head, the advertisement says the V-C should be “a visionary with proven leadership qualities, administrative capabilities as well as teaching and research credentials” and have at least 10 years of experience as a professor in a university.

The post carries a pay of Rs 2,10,000 per month with a special allowance of Rs 5,000.

