HRD Ministry directs IITs, technical institutes to scrap unpopular courses

As recommended by IITs and NITs, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry has decided to scrap unpopular courses in all centrally-funded technical institutions. The Minister of State for HRD, Mahendra Nath Pandey told Rajya Sabha these institutions were asked to introduce new courses and disciplines after analysing market opportunity, employability and requirement of higher education.

“All Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), which are participating in joint counsellings have been asked to review the position of vacant seats in the last three years and to revise the number of seats in each discipline after considering employment opportunities, national requirements, available infrastructure and scope for future,” the minister said in a written reply.

As reported by The Indian Express on January 2, the government had rejected the proposal to allow the NITs to convert the state quota seats to general category in case they fall vacant despite repeated rounds of counselling. At present, all NITs reserve at least 50 per cent seats for candidates from the home state.

Last year, almost 3,000 seats remained vacant across 23 IITs, 32 NITs and some centrally-funded technical institutions. This happened despite six rounds of joint counselling. Of these, 73 seats were vacant at the IITs and 1,518 at the NITs.

