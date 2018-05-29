HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulates students who passed CBSE Class 10 exams

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated the students who passed their Class 10 CBSE exams on Tuesday and said the reintroduction of the board exam was an important step.

The results of the Class 10 CBSE exams were announced today. This was the first batch of students to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. “I congratulate those who have succeeded in their exams. Those who did not succeed should not lose heart. The students who have got compartment should prepare well and they will pass the exam,” Javadekar told reporters.

He said the Class 10 exams would help the students prepare for the Class 12 board exams. “After a long gap, the Class 10 board exams were conducted. It was an important step to reintroduce the exams. The parents and teachers had also approved of the move,” he added.

The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 exams was 86.70. On May 26, the CBSE had declared the Class 12 exam results.

