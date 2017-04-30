HRD forwards shortlist for AMU V-C post to President

The Human Resource Department Ministry has forwarded the names of finalists for the post of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor (V-C) to President Pranab Mukherjee.

Tariq Mansoor, principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, is learnt to be the frontrunner for the job.

Abu Saleh Sharif, executive director and chief scholar, US-India Policy Institute, Washington, and Shahid Jameel, CEO, Welcome Trust and DBT India Alliance are the other two contenders.

The incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Lt. Gen Zameeruddin Shah, is set to retire on May 15. The list of three finalists was sent by AMU’s court, the supreme governing body of the university, which had selected these names from the five forwarded by its executive council in February.

