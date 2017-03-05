‘Development of Sanskrit and other local languages Centre’s priority’

Development of Sanskrit and other Indian languages is the priority of the Central Government, the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. (Representational Image) Development of Sanskrit and other Indian languages is the priority of the Central Government, the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Development of Sanskrit and other Indian languages is the priority of the Central Government, the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. “It is our duty to preserve Indian languages like Sanskrit, because language is an effective way of communication. The present government has put the development of Indian languages on its priority list by reviving their glory,” Javadekar said.

He was speaking at the seventh convocation ceremony of the Ramtek-based Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU).

Underlining that Sanskrit is the mother of all Indian languages, the minister called upon various Sanskrit varsities in the country to prepare a draft proposal for creating study material in the ancient language.

“Though all languages are respected alike, we should not insist only on English in education by sidelining other Indian languages. Those who study and excel in local languages too have a bright future,” the minister said, adding that Sanskrit should not be treated only as a language to study ancient literature.

Speaking about the National Academic Depository (NAD) initiative undertaking by his department, Javadekar said, “NAD will store the university degrees in digitised format and it is regarded as a step towards achieving digitisation of educational records.”

He hoped introduction of NAD will curb various malpractices like generating fake degree certificate; dummy candidates appearing in examinations etc.

The degrees conferred to students at KKSU convocation will be the first entries to be registered in NAD, the minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, the KKSU Vice-Chancellor Uma Vaidya appealed to the students to utilise their education for the welfare of nation.