HPBOSE SOS plus two exams 2017 results declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE SOS plus two result 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on May 2 declared the results for SOS intermediate (plus two) exam 2017. The State Open School exam was held by HPBOSE in March and a total of 15003 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of these about 3970 students have passed the plus two exam.

The last date for recounting/ reverification of HPBOSE SOS plus two exam result 2017 is May 18, 2017. About 6934 candidates are eligible to re-appear and have to pay examination fees Rs 150 by June 3.

The students can check their result on the official website by following the steps written below:

Steps to check HPBOSE SOS plus two result 2017

Visit to the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on ‘results’ link

Choose ‘SOS-Plus Two Examination Result March-2017’ link

Enter your roll number and click on submit

The result will be displayed

Save a copy of the result

