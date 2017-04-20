HPBOSE class 12 exams 2017: Results to be declared soon, check here

HPBOSE class 12 exams 2017: The board had to cancel and reschedule the physics and computer science exams after rumours of a paper leak. HPBOSE class 12 exams 2017: The board had to cancel and reschedule the physics and computer science exams after rumours of a paper leak.

HPBOSE class 12 exams 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the results of the class 12 exams on April 25, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the papers and are waiting for the results will be notified on this page when the results are available for download.

The HPBOSE class 12 board exams 2017 were held from March 3 to March 28 this year. This year, the board had to cancel and reschedule the physics and computer science exams after the question papers were allegedly stolen from the exam centre in Kinnaur district and apprehensions were raised about a paper leak.

Steps to download the HPBOSE class 12 results:

– Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org).

– Click on the “Results” tab in the “Student corner” on the left side of the home page.

– Click on the link to the HPBOSE class 12 results which will be displayed once the results are announced.

– Enter the required details in the fields provided and search for the results.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

