HPBOSE class 12th results 2017 to be declared after 1 pm today

HPBOSE class 12th results 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the results for the class 12 board examinations today. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can find them on the board’s official websites after 1 pm.

More than 1.2 lakh students had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 exams held in 1846 centres across the state of Himachal Pradesh. The HSSC exams were held in the state from March 3 with the English paper to March 28, 2017 when students appeared for music and instrumental exams.

For getting the results on SMS, students need to send the following SMS to 56263:

SMS – HP<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Example: HP12 123456 – Send it to 56263

Steps to check the HPBOSE class 12 results:

– Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org, examresults.net).

– Click on the notification for the class 12 results of HPBOSE or find the link from the results tab in the students corner.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year, the results were declared on April 26 for 1,01,104 candidates who had appeared in the exams. Among those who gave the examinations only 79,411 passed and 14,299 were placed in compartment. The pass percentage in 2016 was 78.93 per cent as against 64.64 per cent in 2015.

