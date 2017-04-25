HPBOSE class 10th exams 2017: Results to be declared on May 12, check details here

HPBOSE class 10 exams 2017: Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. HPBOSE class 10 exams 2017: Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

HPBOSE class 10 exams 2017: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the results for the class 10 examinations in the first week of May. Candidates who have been waiting for their class 10 board results can soon download them from the official HPBOSE website.

The result for class 10 is likely to be declared on May 12, 2017 at 10 am. The matriculation class 10 exams were conducted from March 4, starting with the Hindi paper, to March 17, 2017. Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

The Board has, on Tuesday, declared the results for the class 12 exams. Of the 1.2 lakh candidates who appeared for the class 12 paper, the results for 1,01,945 students have been declared.

Steps to download the HPBOSE class 12 results:

– Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org).

– Click on the notification for the results or go to the results page under students corner.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

