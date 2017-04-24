HPBOSE Class 12th exams 2017: Results likely to be declared today

HPBOSE 12th results 2017: Enter your hall ticket number to view the results HPBOSE 12th results 2017: Enter your hall ticket number to view the results

HPBOSE class 12th results 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams today at 1 pm. While the official website – hpbose.org hasn’t mentioned anything, Jagran Josh claims the result to be declared today. The HPBOSE class 12 board exams 2017 were held from March 3 to March 28 this year.

Steps to download the HPBOSE class 12th results:

– Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org).

– Click on the “Results” tab in the “Student corner” on the left side of the home page.

– Click on the link to the HPBOSE class 12 results which will be displayed once the results are announced.

– Enter the required details in the fields provided and search for the results.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

This year, the board had to cancel and reschedule the physics and computer science exams after the question papers were allegedly stolen from the exam centre. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh also made a suo moto statement in the state Assembly on the theft of the question papers. He told the House that the double lock of the cupboard in the school was found broken and 60 papers of each subject and some answer sheets were found missing.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:50 pm