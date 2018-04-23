HPBoSE Class 12 results 2018 date and time: Results to release tomorrow at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th results 2018 will be available at hpbose.org HPBOSE 12th results 2018 will be available at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th results 2018: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to be declared the results for the Class 12 board examinations tomorrow. As per sources, the HPBOSE will publish the results of Class 12 in the evening on the official website – hpbose.org. In the morning session, 98302 regular examiners sat for the exam, whereas in the evening session, 15304 examinees of SOS (State Open School) appeared for the board exam. Last year, a total of 1,01,945 students had appeared in the Class 12 examinations. The overall performance of girls was better than boys.

Students who have appeared for the exams have to keep their admit card or hall tickets handy to view their scores. Once the result is published, students can access the official websites for HPBOSE — hpbose.org and examresults.net. They then have to click on the Class 12 results link and then enter their details in the fields provided. The result will appear on the screen.

The exams started from March 6 with English paper and ended on March 27 with Automobiles (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF), Security (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF) and Travel & Tourism (NSQF).

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 72.89 per cent. The pass percentage declined by 5.73 per cent as compared to last year’s 78.62 per cent. A total of 1,01,945 students appeared in the examinations. Nearly 15,886 candidates got a compartment. In 2017, Board was forced to reschedule the exams of Physics and Computer Science after the question papers were stolen from a centre in Kinnaur district.

About HPBoSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE every year conducts examination for classes 10th, 10+2, Junior Basic training (JBT) and Teachers Training Course (TTC). When the Board came into existence, it had its headquarters at Shimla, but later it was shifted to Dharamshala. At present, over 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board, and around 1846 examination centres throughout the state have been set up by the Board. Nearly 5 lakh candidates sit for the board exams from both Classes 10 and 12.

