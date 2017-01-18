HPBOSE Class 10 exams 2017: Check date sheet here

HPBOSE Class 10 exam to end on March 17 HPBOSE Class 10 exam to end on March 17

HPBOSE exams 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct the Class 10 board exam from March 4. The students can check the datesheet on the official website — hpbose.org. The examination for regular/ compartment/ improvement/ additional subjects will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

Here is a complete list of the date sheet for regular students

HPBOSE Class 10 date sheet 2017

March 4 — Hindi

March 6 — English

March 8 — Social Science

March 10 — Sanskrit, Urdu,Tamil,Telugu, Punjabi

March 11 — Financial Literacy

March 14 — Mathematics

March 16 — Science and Technology

March 17 — Art-A, Music, Vocal Music, Home Science, Business (Elements of Business/Elements of book keeping/Type writing English or Hindi, Social Science, Computer Science, Arthshastra, Automobiles (NSQF) (Normal Track), Security (NSQF) (Normal Track), Retail (NSFQ) (Normal track), Healthcare (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Information technology Enabled Services (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Financial Literacy (NSFQ) (Normal Track).

