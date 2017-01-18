HPBOSE Class 10 exams 2017: Check date sheet here

HPBOSE exams 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct the Class 10 board exam from March 4. The students can check the datesheet on the official website — hpbose.org. The examination for regular/ compartment/ improvement/ additional subjects will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.
Here is a complete list of the date sheet for regular students
HPBOSE Class 10 date sheet 2017
March 4 — Hindi
March 6 — English
March 8 — Social Science
March 10 — Sanskrit, Urdu,Tamil,Telugu, Punjabi
March 11 — Financial Literacy
March 14 — Mathematics
March 16 — Science and Technology
March 17 — Art-A, Music, Vocal Music, Home Science, Business (Elements of Business/Elements of book keeping/Type writing English or Hindi, Social Science, Computer Science, Arthshastra, Automobiles (NSQF) (Normal Track), Security (NSQF) (Normal Track), Retail (NSFQ) (Normal track), Healthcare (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Information technology Enabled Services (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Financial Literacy (NSFQ) (Normal Track).
For more education news, click here