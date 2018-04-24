HPBOSE results 2018: Class 12th result at 1 pm, how to check at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th results 2018: Students can check their respective scores at the official website — hpbose.org, once released. HPBOSE 12th results 2018: Students can check their respective scores at the official website — hpbose.org, once released.

HPBOSE 12th results 2018: The result for Class 12 board examination is expected to release today, on April 24, by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website — hpbose.org, once released. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they may also check their results at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The class 12 exams were conducted from March 6 to 29. In the morning session, 98302 regular examiners sat for the exam, whereas in the evening session, 15304 examinees of SOS (State Open School) appeared for the board exam.

Around 98,000 students have appeared for the exam. In 2017, then Board was forced to reschedule the exams of Physics and Computer Science after the question papers were stolen from a center in Kinnaur district. The overall pass percentage was 72.89 per cent. Last year’s pass percentage had declined by 5.73 per cent as compared to last year’s 78.62 per cent. Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number.

The HPBoSE officials have ensured that no cheating or any other malpractices had happened in the board examination held in March. The evaluation has been done and OMR sheets have also been checked. The Board will therefore, announce the results today.

Previous year HPBOSE toppers

From science stream 30,481 students appeared out of which 23,467 have passed the exam. The topper for Class 12 science stream is Ritik Kandoria from Rehan CRC Government Senior Secondary School – Kangra. She scored 492 marks.

Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 examination was held from March 3 and ended on March 28. Similarly, Class 10 examination was started from March 4 and concluded on March 17.

HPBOSE 12th results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org, examresults.net)

Step 2: Click on the link for the class 12 results of HPBOSE

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

About Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE):

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came into existence in 1969. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1650 examination centres throughout the state. The Himachal Board also publishes textbooks for classes 1 to 12.

