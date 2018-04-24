HPBOSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: HP Board results at 1 pm at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2018: The exams were held in February-March HPBOSE 12th Result 2018: The exams were held in February-March

HPBOSE 12th Result 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (HP BOSE) will publish the results of Class 12 results for the academic session 2017-18 on its official website – hpbose.org. The result will be made available soon. The Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or Class 12 exams in the month of February-March, 2018. In 2017, the Board was forced to reschedule the exams of Physics and Computer Science after the question papers were stolen from a centre in Kinnaur district.

The overall pass percentage was 72.89 per cent. Last year’s pass percentage had declined by 5.73 per cent as compared to last year’s 78.62 per cent. To access the HPBOSE 12th result 2018, candidates need to keep their admit card or roll number handy. The official website – hpbose.org may run slow, candidates are advised to keep calm and wait for the website to get back on track.