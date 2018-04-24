HPBOSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: HP Board results at 1 pm at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (HP BOSE) will publish the results of Class 12 results for the academic session 2017-18 on its official website – hpbose.org. The result will be made available soon. The Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or Class 12 exams in the month of February-March, 2018. In 2017, the Board was forced to reschedule the exams of Physics and Computer Science after the question papers were stolen from a centre in Kinnaur district.
The overall pass percentage was 72.89 per cent. Last year’s pass percentage had declined by 5.73 per cent as compared to last year’s 78.62 per cent. To access the HPBOSE 12th result 2018, candidates need to keep their admit card or roll number handy. The official website – hpbose.org may run slow, candidates are advised to keep calm and wait for the website to get back on track.
Highlights
HPBOSE Class 12 exam dates
HP Board Class 12 English exam was held on March 6, 2018, Chemistry exam on March 9, Economics exam on March 10, Accounts/Physics exam on March 16, Maths exam on March 20, Computer Science exam on March 21, HP Board Class 12 Geography exam on March 28, Music exam on March 29
How to check HPBOSE 12th results
Due to rush, many candidates might be facing issues opening the website due to heavy rush. They need not worry as besides the official website - hpbose.org, candidates can check results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. They can follow the steps written below to access their results.
Step 1: Log on to the any of the above mentioned websites. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to the class 12 board results 2018. Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided. Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The Board started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 438.
